Norway Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,907. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

