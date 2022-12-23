Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $94.36. 60,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,172. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

