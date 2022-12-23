Norway Savings Bank Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.77. 1,355,805 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

