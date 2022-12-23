Norway Savings Bank Purchases 594 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $318.41. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day moving average of $347.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $544.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.08.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

