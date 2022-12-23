Norway Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 395,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,538,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.