Norway Savings Bank Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,139. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

