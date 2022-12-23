Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 2.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

