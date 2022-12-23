Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $1,835,847.72 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.92 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

