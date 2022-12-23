Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,388 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 74.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

