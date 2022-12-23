NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $253.02 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NXM has a total market capitalization of $253.02 million and $64,060.23 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $38.37 or 0.00227750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014143 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.41523873 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,129.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

