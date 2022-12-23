Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.89 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $197.29 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.13 or 0.07260748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0349101 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,034,174.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

