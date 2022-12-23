Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $357,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.