Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $99.22 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

