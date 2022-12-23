Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.30. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 842 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,731 shares of company stock valued at $354,330. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

