Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

