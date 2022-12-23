OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OABI. SVB Leerink began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
OmniAb Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OABI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
