OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Up 41.3% Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $295,375.31 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05340572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00500142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.74 or 0.29633638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars.

