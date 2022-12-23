One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for 1.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 304,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 103,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

