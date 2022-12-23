One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

MSI opened at $255.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

