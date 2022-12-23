One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 274,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $773,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 602,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.76 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.