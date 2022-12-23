One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,829 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

