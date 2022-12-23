One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,135,000. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 9.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 12.95% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $28.71 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.