Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 5.5 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 341,519 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

