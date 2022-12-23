Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $140.98 million and $8.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.79 or 0.07259029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

