OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.15. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 3,826 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,750. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 485.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,138,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.