Orbit Chain Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $522,141.78 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

