Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00048740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $1.52 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

