OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 333,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,119. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

