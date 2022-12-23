ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.96

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.96 and traded as high as $81.23. ORIX shares last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 32,068 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ORIX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

