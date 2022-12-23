Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$393,800.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jean Robitaille sold 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,784,475.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$103,744.76.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

