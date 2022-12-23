Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,074,605 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $62,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

