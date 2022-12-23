Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 392,292 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13,716.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

