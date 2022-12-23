Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,758 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $136,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,833,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $236.84 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

