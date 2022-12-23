Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

