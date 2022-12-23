Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $150.34 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 815.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Altria Group worth $150,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 224.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 249,222 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 53,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,895. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

