Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $21.55 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $40,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $29,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

