Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $32.12 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NVR worth $32,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,673.09. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,412.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4,273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,978.15.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

