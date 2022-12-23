Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of HP worth $121,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 21,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,050. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

