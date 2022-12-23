Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 92,410 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Expedia Group worth $87,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

