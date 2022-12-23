Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,850 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Quest Diagnostics worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

