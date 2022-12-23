Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.1% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.90. 35,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,838. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -286.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

