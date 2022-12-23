Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $141.74. 26,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,838. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.