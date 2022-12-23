Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $64.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.83.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $46.05 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.