Paradiem LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

AVGO opened at $553.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.