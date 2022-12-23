Paradiem LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $93,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Globant Price Performance

Globant Profile

NYSE:GLOB opened at $162.70 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $191.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

