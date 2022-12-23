Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

