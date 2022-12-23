Paradiem LLC Buys 121 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $312.00.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

