Paradiem LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

