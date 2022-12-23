Paradiem LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

