Paradiem LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

